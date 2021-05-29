NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021 _____ 962 FPUS51 KBGM 290736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-292000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ015-292000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ016-292000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ017-292000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ018-292000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ022-292000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ023-292000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ024-292000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ025-292000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ036-292000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ037-292000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ044-292000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ045-292000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ046-292000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ055-292000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ056-292000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ057-292000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ062-292000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. 