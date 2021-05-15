NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

_____

231 FPUS51 KBGM 150736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-152000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-152000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-152000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-152000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-152000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-152000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-152000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-152000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-152000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-152000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-152000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-152000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-152000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-152000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-152000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-152000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-152000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-152000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather