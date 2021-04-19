NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

