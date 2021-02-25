NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

962 FPUS51 KBGM 250836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

NYZ009-252100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 to 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light snow and light sleet with light rain likely. Light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-252100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ016-252100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ017-252100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ018-252100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Blustery with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ022-252100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ023-252100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ024-252100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ025-252100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-252100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 17. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ037-252100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 17. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ044-252100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ045-252100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ046-252100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ055-252100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ056-252100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ057-252100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ062-252100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

