NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021 _____ 249 FPUS51 KBGM 200836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-202100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ015-202100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ016-202100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ017-202100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ018-202100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ022-202100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ023-202100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ024-202100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ025-202100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ036-202100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ037-202100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ044-202100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ045-202100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ046-202100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ055-202100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ056-202100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ057-202100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ062-202100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$