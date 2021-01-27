NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

059 FPUS51 KBGM 270836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 1 above zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 21 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-272100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ016-272100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ017-272100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ018-272100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ022-272100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ023-272100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 14.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ024-272100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ025-272100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ036-272100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-272100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-272100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ045-272100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-272100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-272100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ056-272100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ057-272100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ062-272100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

