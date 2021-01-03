NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

708 FPUS51 KBGM 030836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-032100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-032100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then rain or snow or

sleet likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ016-032100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain or

snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-032100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then rain or

snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or a slight chance of rain after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ018-032100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

rain or snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ022-032100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow this

morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-032100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow or rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-032100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow or rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-032100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-032100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ037-032100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ044-032100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ045-032100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ046-032100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ055-032100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow or

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-032100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-032100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then

snow or rain likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ062-032100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Jan 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

