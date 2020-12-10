NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...A chance of flurries this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this
morning, then a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and flurries this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this
morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers this
morning, then a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of sprinkles. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and sprinkles this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and snow showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries and sprinkles this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries this
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries and sprinkles this
morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
