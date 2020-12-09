NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
_____
379 FPUS51 KBGM 090836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-092100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-092100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of
snow and rain showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ016-092100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-092100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ018-092100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-092100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of
snow and rain showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight
chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ023-092100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of
snow and rain showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight
chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-092100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of
snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight
chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ025-092100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-092100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-092100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ044-092100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-092100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-092100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ055-092100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-092100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-092100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-092100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather