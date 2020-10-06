NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

