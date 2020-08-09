NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
