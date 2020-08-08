NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
_____
848 FPUS51 KBGM 080736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-082000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ015-082000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-082000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-082000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ018-082000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ022-082000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-082000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-082000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-082000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-082000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ037-082000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ044-082000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ045-082000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-082000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ055-082000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-082000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-082000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-082000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather