NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot, humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot, humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot, humid with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

