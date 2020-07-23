NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
029 FPUS51 KBGM 230736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-232000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-232000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-232000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-232000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ018-232000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-232000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ023-232000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-232000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ025-232000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-232000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-232000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-232000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-232000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-232000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-232000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ056-232000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ057-232000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ062-232000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
