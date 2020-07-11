NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

104 FPUS51 KBGM 110736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

