NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

NYZ009-292000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ015-292000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ016-292000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ017-292000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ018-292000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ022-292000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ023-292000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ024-292000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-292000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ036-292000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ037-292000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ044-292000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-292000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ046-292000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-292000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ056-292000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ057-292000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ062-292000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

