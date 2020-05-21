NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

