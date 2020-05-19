NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

