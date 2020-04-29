NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

