NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
994 FPUS51 KBGM 050836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-052100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain
and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-052100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows around
20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-052100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ017-052100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-052100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-052100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO
20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-052100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO
20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-052100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows around
20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ025-052100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO
20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ036-052100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-052100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-052100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-052100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-052100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ055-052100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ056-052100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ057-052100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ062-052100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather