NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

858 FPUS51 KBGM 020836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or freezing rain or

sleet this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow or freezing rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ015-022100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-022100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ017-022100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-022100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ022-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ023-022100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ024-022100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ025-022100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-022100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or freezing rain

this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ037-022100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or freezing rain

this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ044-022100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or freezing rain

this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ045-022100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers or freezing rain

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ046-022100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers or freezing rain

this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ055-022100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ056-022100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ057-022100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers or freezing

rain or sleet this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ062-022100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

