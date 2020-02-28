NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

NYZ009-282100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch. Brisk with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches possible. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ015-282100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ016-282100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ017-282100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Brisk with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

NYZ018-282100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with

highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

NYZ022-282100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-282100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near

15. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ024-282100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-282100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-282100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ037-282100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow likely this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ044-282100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ045-282100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows near

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ046-282100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Blustery with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

this morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ055-282100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO

20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-282100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ057-282100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-282100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

