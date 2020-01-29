NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

_____

823 FPUS51 KBGM 290836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-292100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-292100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-292100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-292100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-292100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-292100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-292100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-292100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-292100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-292100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-292100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-292100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers with patchy freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-292100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-292100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-292100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-292100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-292100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-292100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather