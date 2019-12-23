NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds around
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow or sleet or
freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain likely. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow or
sleet or freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing
rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet or snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain
and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet or freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain
and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet or snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
