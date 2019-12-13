NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

