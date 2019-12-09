NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

