NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
NYZ009-042100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs
around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ015-042100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ016-042100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ017-042100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
NYZ018-042100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
NYZ022-042100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ023-042100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ024-042100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ025-042100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ036-042100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches possible. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ037-042100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches possible. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
NYZ044-042100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
NYZ045-042100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs
around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
NYZ046-042100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
NYZ055-042100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ056-042100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ057-042100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 30.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ062-042100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
