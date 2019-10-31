NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
NYZ009-312000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ015-312000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy with
lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ016-312000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy with
lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ017-312000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy with lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ018-312000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts
up to 70 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ022-312000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ023-312000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy and less humid
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ024-312000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy and less humid
with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ025-312000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy with lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ036-312000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy with lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts
up to 65 mph, decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ037-312000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy with lows around 40.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Very
windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ044-312000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ045-312000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ046-312000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Windy with lows in
the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ055-312000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ056-312000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ057-312000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ062-312000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy
with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
