NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-312000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ015-312000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ016-312000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-312000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-312000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ022-312000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ023-312000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ024-312000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ025-312000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ036-312000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ037-312000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ044-312000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ045-312000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-312000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-312000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ056-312000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ057-312000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-312000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

