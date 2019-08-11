NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
731 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
