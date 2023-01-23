NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ 829 FPUS51 KALY 230904 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 230859 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 NYZ033-231600- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. $$ NYZ052-231600- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ058-231600- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely after midnight. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Brisk, colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ065-231600- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Rain. Snow and sleet this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ041-231600- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ038-231600- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-231600- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. $$ NYZ042-231600- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ083-231600- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ043-231600- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ084-231600- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ082-231600- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk, colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-231600- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ040-231600- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-231600- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-231600- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-231600- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow likely or a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ050-231600- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow likely or a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ051-231600- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ053-231600- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ054-231600- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ060-231600- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ061-231600- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet this morning. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ059-231600- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ063-231600- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow or rain, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ064-231600- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ066-231600- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 359 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 .TODAY...Snow or sleet this morning, then snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather