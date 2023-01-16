NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ 771 FPUS51 KALY 160830 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 160826 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 NYZ033-161600- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet or rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-161600- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-161600- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-161600- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ041-161600- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain or sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-161600- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-161600- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Freezing rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ042-161600- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of sleet or rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ083-161600- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of sleet and rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-161600- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ084-161600- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or sleet in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-161600- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-161600- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain or sleet in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ040-161600- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-161600- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-161600- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-161600- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-161600- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow or sleet after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-161600- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-161600- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-161600- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain in the evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-161600- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-161600- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-161600- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-161600- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-161600- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-161600- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 326 AM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. 