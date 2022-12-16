NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022 _____ 837 FPUS51 KALY 160803 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 160801 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 NYZ033-161600- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ052-161600- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ058-161600- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 16 to 21. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ065-161600- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ041-161600- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ038-161600- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ032-161600- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ042-161600- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ083-161600- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ043-161600- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ084-161600- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ082-161600- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ039-161600- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ040-161600- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ047-161600- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ048-161600- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ049-161600- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ050-161600- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ051-161600- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ053-161600- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ054-161600- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ060-161600- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ061-161600- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ059-161600- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30. $$ NYZ063-161600- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ064-161600- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ066-161600- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30. $$