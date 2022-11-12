NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

985 FPUS51 KALY 120837

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120835

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

NYZ033-121600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ052-121600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-121600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-121600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-121600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-121600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-121600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

20. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-121600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow

may be heavy at times. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ083-121600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ043-121600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this

afternoon. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-121600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ082-121600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s this afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ039-121600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around

50 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-121600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s

this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-121600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-121600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-121600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-121600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ051-121600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature

falling to around 50 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-121600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-121600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ060-121600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow and rain showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ061-121600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ059-121600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-121600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-121600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ066-121600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow and rain showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather