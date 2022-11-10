NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

NYZ033-101600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ052-101600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ058-101600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ065-101600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool and humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ041-101600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ038-101600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ032-101600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-101600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around

60 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ083-101600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ043-101600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

60s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ084-101600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ082-101600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around

60 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ039-101600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ040-101600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ047-101600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ048-101600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ049-101600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 60. Temperature rising into the mid 60s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ050-101600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ051-101600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-101600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ054-101600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ060-101600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool and humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ061-101600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ059-101600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ063-101600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ064-101600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ066-101600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

316 AM EST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

