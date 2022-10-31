NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

400 AM EDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

