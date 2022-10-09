NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

NYZ033-092000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-092000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-092000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-092000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-092000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-092000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-092000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 60. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-092000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-092000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-092000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-092000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-092000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-092000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-092000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-092000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-092000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-092000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-092000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-092000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-092000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-092000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-092000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-092000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-092000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-092000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-092000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ066-092000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

341 AM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

