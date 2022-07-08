NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022

_____

901 FPUS51 KALY 080701

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080700

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

NYZ033-080800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-080800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-080800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-080800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-080800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-080800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-080800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-080800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-080800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-080800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-080800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-080800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-080800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-080800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-080800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-080800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-080800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-080800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-080800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-080800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-080800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-080800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-080800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-080800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-080800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-080800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-080800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

300 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather