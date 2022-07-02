NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

_____

478 FPUS51 KALY 020736

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

NYZ033-022000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-022000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-022000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-022000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-022000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-022000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-022000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-022000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-022000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-022000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-022000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Less humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-022000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-022000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-022000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-022000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-022000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-022000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-022000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-022000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-022000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-022000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-022000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-022000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around

80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-022000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-022000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-022000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-022000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather