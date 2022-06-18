NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

NYZ033-182000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ052-182000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ058-182000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ065-182000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-182000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ038-182000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ032-182000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ042-182000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ083-182000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

NYZ043-182000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ084-182000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ082-182000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

NYZ039-182000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ040-182000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

NYZ047-182000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ048-182000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ049-182000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ050-182000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ051-182000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ053-182000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ054-182000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ060-182000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ061-182000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ059-182000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ063-182000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ064-182000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-182000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

346 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

