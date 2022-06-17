NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ 098 FPUS51 KALY 170736 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 170735 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 NYZ033-172000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ052-172000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ058-172000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ065-172000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ041-172000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ038-172000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ032-172000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ042-172000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ083-172000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ043-172000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ084-172000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ082-172000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ039-172000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ040-172000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ047-172000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ048-172000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ049-172000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ050-172000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ051-172000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ053-172000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ054-172000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ060-172000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ061-172000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ059-172000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ063-172000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ064-172000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ066-172000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 335 AM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. 