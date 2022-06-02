NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

NYZ033-022015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ052-022015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-022015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-022015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-022015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-022015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-022015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ042-022015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-022015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-022015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-022015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-022015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-022015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-022015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-022015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-022015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-022015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-022015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-022015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-022015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-022015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly

sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-022015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers

likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-022015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers

likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-022015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-022015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-022015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-022015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

