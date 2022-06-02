NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ 176 FPUS51 KALY 020820 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 NYZ033-022015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ052-022015- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-022015- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-022015- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ041-022015- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-022015- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-022015- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ042-022015- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-022015- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-022015- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-022015- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-022015- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ039-022015- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ040-022015- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-022015- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-022015- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-022015- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-022015- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-022015- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-022015- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-022015- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-022015- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-022015- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-022015- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-022015- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-022015- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-022015- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$