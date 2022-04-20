NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

NYZ033-202000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-202000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ058-202000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-202000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-202000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-202000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-202000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-202000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-202000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ043-202000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ084-202000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-202000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ039-202000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ040-202000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ047-202000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ048-202000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ049-202000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ050-202000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ051-202000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-202000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-202000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-202000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ061-202000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-202000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ063-202000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-202000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-202000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

