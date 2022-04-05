NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022

_____

501 FPUS51 KALY 050820

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

NYZ033-052015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-052015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ058-052015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-052015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-052015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ038-052015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-052015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-052015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-052015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-052015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-052015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-052015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or scattered

snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-052015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-052015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-052015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-052015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-052015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-052015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-052015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-052015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-052015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-052015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-052015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-052015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ063-052015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-052015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-052015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

420 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather