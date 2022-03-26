NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022 _____ 941 FPUS51 KALY 261032 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 261031 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 NYZ033-262000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ052-262000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ058-262000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ065-262000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ041-262000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ038-262000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 11. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ032-262000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ042-262000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ083-262000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ043-262000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ084-262000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ082-262000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ039-262000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 13. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ040-262000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ047-262000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ048-262000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ049-262000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ050-262000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ051-262000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ053-262000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ054-262000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ060-262000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ061-262000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ059-262000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ063-262000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ064-262000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ066-262000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 631 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Copyright 2022 AccuWeather