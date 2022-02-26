NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

842 FPUS51 KALY 260832

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260830

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

NYZ033-262100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 7 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ052-262100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ058-262100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

14 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ065-262100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-262100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ038-262100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows

around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ032-262100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 16. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 8 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. Temperature rising to around

5 above after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ042-262100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ083-262100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ043-262100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ084-262100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ082-262100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

16 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ039-262100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 18. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ040-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around

3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ047-262100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ048-262100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ049-262100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ050-262100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ051-262100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

12 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ053-262100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ054-262100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ060-262100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ061-262100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ059-262100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-262100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ064-262100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-262100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

