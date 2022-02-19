NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ 128 FPUS51 KALY 190838 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 190836 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 NYZ033-192100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ052-192100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ058-192100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ065-192100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ041-192100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ038-192100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow likely this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery, cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ032-192100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 8 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ042-192100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ083-192100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ043-192100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ084-192100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ082-192100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow likely this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ039-192100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, colder with lows around 2 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ040-192100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 4 above. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ047-192100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ048-192100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ049-192100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 8 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ050-192100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly sunny with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ051-192100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and sleet in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ053-192100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ054-192100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 4 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ060-192100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ061-192100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ059-192100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ063-192100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ064-192100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ066-192100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$