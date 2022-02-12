NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

_____

941 FPUS51 KALY 120829

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120828

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

NYZ033-122100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain or snow showers likely this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ052-122100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ058-122100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

NYZ065-122100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. North winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ041-122100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ038-122100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ032-122100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s this afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Not as cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around zero. Temperature rising to

around 10 above after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Much colder with lows 15 to

20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to

around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-122100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 below. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-122100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-122100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-122100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ082-122100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-122100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler

with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-122100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ048-122100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-122100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ050-122100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ051-122100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers. Cooler with

highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

NYZ053-122100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.

North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ054-122100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

NYZ060-122100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Much colder with lows around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ061-122100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ059-122100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Much colder with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. North winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ063-122100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above.

North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ064-122100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ066-122100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

328 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Much colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather