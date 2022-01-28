NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

_____

353 FPUS51 KALY 280827

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280824

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

NYZ033-282100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold with highs

around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 below.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 9 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-282100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 9 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with

highs around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ058-282100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Colder

with lows around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with

highs around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ065-282100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with lows

around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches

possible. Colder with highs around 20. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as

7 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ041-282100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with

highs around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-282100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 9 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ032-282100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs around 18. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 below.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ042-282100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 this

afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 13. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-282100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 this

afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder

with highs around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-282100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 this

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 below.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder

with highs around 8 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

3 below. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-282100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder

with highs around 10 above. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-282100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-282100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 20 this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-282100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-282100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder

with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery, cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values

as low as 19 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ048-282100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery, cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-282100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 8 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder with

highs around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 9 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ050-282100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder with

highs around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ051-282100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 this

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder with

highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery, cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ053-282100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder

with highs around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ054-282100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Much colder. Near steady temperature around 3 above. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-282100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Much

colder with lows around 7 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

9 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

possible. Much colder with highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ061-282100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Colder

with lows around 6 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

possible. Blustery and much colder with highs around 11. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ059-282100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Colder

with lows around 8 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Colder with highs around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 9 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ063-282100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

around 9 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with

highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ064-282100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows

around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Colder with highs around 20. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ066-282100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with

lows around 6 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery

and much colder with highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, cold with lows

around 4 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather