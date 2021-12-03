NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021 _____ 467 FPUS51 KALY 030815 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 030814 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 NYZ033-032100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ052-032100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ058-032100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-032100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ041-032100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ038-032100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-032100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 14. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ042-032100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ083-032100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ043-032100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ084-032100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ082-032100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Blustery, colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ039-032100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ040-032100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ047-032100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ048-032100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ049-032100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ050-032100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ051-032100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ053-032100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ054-032100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ060-032100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ061-032100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ059-032100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ063-032100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-032100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ066-032100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 314 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.